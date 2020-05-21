Roberta E. Duffy, 90, died peacefully at home on May 15, 2020, due to glioblastoma.
She was born in Eden March 12, 1930, daughter of Clifton and Hattie (Deuso) Wescom.
Roberta married Ralph Duffy July 7, 1956, in Johnson and they lived in Waterville for the majority of their 63-plus years together.
For 27 years, Roberta had a job she loved: the school bus driver for the town of Waterville. She enjoyed getting to know the students through the years and making them popcorn balls at holiday time.
Roberta was an avid ice fisherman, bingo player and baker. She enjoyed making quilts for her family members and helped make quilts for a number of charities over the years.
Survivors include her husband, Ralph; four daughters and their spouses, Nita and Mike Lanphear, Bonnie and Rod Burns, Donna and Doug Barry, and Pam and Charlie Smith; four grandchildren and their spouses/partners, Crystal and TJ Koch, Kylie and Brad Richardson, Dalton Barry and Crystal Machia, and Danika Barry and Dan Dunnem; and five great-grandchildren, Chloe, Thea, Ezra, Carter and Henry; and one brother, Stanley Wescom.
Her parents died earlier, as did four brothers, Buster, Wendell, June and Barney.
In keeping with Roberta’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waterville Cemetery Association, 1950 Route 109, Waterville, VT 05492 or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.