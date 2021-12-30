Robert Timothy Lapan

Robert (Tim) Timothy Lapan died on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, just short of 72 years, after a short illness.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1949, as the third child of Donald and Catherine (Coughlin) Lapan. Lapan’s adventures began during his early life while living in Burlington and Essex.
In 1961 his family moved to Johnson, where he helped with chores on the family farm, cared for his younger brothers and sisters and made friendships that lasted a lifetime. He graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1969. While there he studied food trades, beginning his career cooking in restaurants in Chittenden, Lamoille and Orleans counties, along with Bar Harbor, Maine.
It was at a Saturday night barn dance that Lapan met Emily Brown of Belvidere and on July 12, 1975, they were married. Together they lived in Maine and several places in Vermont, with over 20 of those 46 years in Morrisville. Being with his family, especially his three granddaughters, was his greatest joy in life.
Lapan loved his family, golf, bowling, cooking, travel, the Yankees and the Bruins. His love of golf led to many accomplishments, including the Page Cup at Copley Country Club and becoming a member of the elite hole-in-one club. His bowling teams participated in state and national tournaments including the ABC National Tournament.
He also drove for a living with Coca Cola and Carpenter Motor Transport, due to his love of travel. Whether it was taking a scenic route or going across the country, Lapan wanted to see what was out there. A road trip was a chance to see a national park, a Yankees game or friends and family across the country. He retired from Global Foundries in 2015.
Lapan leaves behind his wife, Emily; children, Alison (and Rob) Lynch of Hurlock, Md., Matthew of Johnson, and Kevin (and Meg) of Johnson; granddaughters, Kyla, Ava and Isabelle; siblings, Donald Lapan, Mary (and Paul) Lapan-Farina, Catherine Briggs, Christopher Lapan and Martha (and Randy) Buker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Larry Brown (Jeanette Ward), Juanita Brown, Neal (Meg) Brown, Laureen (Bernard) Allen and Stephen (Karen) Brown; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Catherine Lapan; a brother, Stephen Lapan; brothers-in-law, Bert George and Tom Briggs; and his in-laws, Larry and Shirley Brown.
A visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson and the funeral service will be held Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the spring.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.