Robert Timothy Lapan

Robert “Tim” Timothy Lapan came into the world on Dec. 23, 1949, the third child of Donald and Catherine (Coughlin) Lapan. Just short of 72 years, he left it on Dec. 12, 2021, after a short illness.
In his early years, Tim lived in Burlington and Essex, where the adventures and memory making began. In 1961 his family moved to Johnson, where he helped with chores on the family farm, cared for his younger brothers and sisters, and made friendships that lasted a lifetime.
He graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1969. While there he studied food trades, which began a career of cooking in restaurants in Chittenden, Lamoille and Orleans counties, along with Bar Harbor, Maine.
At a Saturday night barn dance, Tim met Emily Brown of Belvidere and on July 12, 1975, they married. Together they lived in Maine and several places in Vermont, with over 20 of those 46 years in Morristown. Being with his family, especially his three granddaughters, was his greatest joy in life.
Tim loved his family, golf, bowling, cooking, travel, the Yankees and the Bruins. His love of golf led to many accomplishments, including the Page Cup at Copley Country Club and becoming a member of the elite hole-in-one club. His bowling teams participated in state and national tournaments, including the ABC National Tournament.
He drove for a living for both Coca Cola and Carpenter Motor Transport, but it was just fuel for a love of driving and travel. Whether it was taking a scenic route or going across the country Tim wanted to see what was out there. A road trip was a chance to see a national park, a Yankees game or friends and family across the country. He retired from Global Foundries in 2015.
Tim leaves behind his wife, Emily; children, Alison (Rob) Lynch of Hurlock, Md.; Matthew of Johnson, and Kevin (Meg) of Johnson; granddaughters, Kyla, Ava and Isabelle; siblings, Donald Lapan, Mary (Paul) Lapan-Farina, Catherine Briggs and mate Jim Eckmann, Christopher Lapan, and Martha (Randy) Buker; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Larry Brown (Jeanette Ward), Juanita Brown, Neal (Meg) Brown, Laureen (Bernard) Allen and Stephen (Karen) Brown; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his many friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Catherine Lapan; a brother, Stephen Lapan; brothers-in-law, Bert George and Tom Briggs; and in-laws, Larry and Shirley Brown.
A visitation was held on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene in Johnson and a funeral service was held Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
A spring committal service is being held at Belvidere Cemetery on Thursday, June 16, at 10 a.m.
