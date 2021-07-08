Robert S. Stamps

Robert S. “Bob” Stamps, 71, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Lake Elmore, died on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the home of Marje Kelso in Lake Elmore after an 11-month battle with cancer.
Bob was born in Kenedy, Texas, on August 18, 1949, to Stanton Jobson Stamps and Janet Turner Stamps.
Bob was a 1967 graduate of Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School. He attended Herkimer Community College. In 1968, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His tours in the service took him to Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, Italy, Spain and Scotland.
One of the proudest moments of his naval career was being at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, aboard the cruiser USS Newport News. This was exactly 25 years after his father was stationed there during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
Bob was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1978. In July 1970, Bob married Patti O’Hear at Norfolk, Va. After Bob left the Navy, he and Patti settled in Virginia Beach for several years. Bob worked as a printer there before moving to Morrisville, where he continued his trade as a printer for a local newspaper.
Shortly thereafter, he pursued his dream and opened his own printing business. Patti suddenly passed away on Feb. 15, 1990.
In 1991, Bob had his first date with Marje Kelso. They had been together ever since. Over the years, they had many adventures, traveling from Maine to Florida and Vermont to California. They took trips to Mexico and Central America and took many cruises.
In 2000, Bob dissolved his printing business and accepted a position with IBM in Burlington. He retired from IBM in 2015 and bought a home in Port Charlotte. In his words, “I just got sick of shoveling the darned snow!”
After Bob bought his home in Florida, where he developed many friendships or, as he called them, his Florida family. He never looked back and tried recruiting as many snowbirds as possible to his most favorite state.
Bob had many hobbies including golf, bowling, baseball, softball and darts. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved deer hunting, trout and bass fishing. Bob had a passion for walking and hiking. It was nothing for him to walk 12 miles at one time.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. Bob, a diehard New York Yankees fan, often said it was ironic that he lived in Vermont with so many Boston Red Sox fans, and Port Charlotte, with all its Tampa Bay Rays fans. The Yankees are the nemesis of both teams.
Bob liked to attend Syracuse University football and basketball games whenever one of his brothers would get him tickets. Bob always stood up for what he believed in. He was a loyal friend and loved by all who knew him.
Bob leaves his beloved companion of 31 years, Marje Kelso of Lake Elmore; sons, Robert Stamps (Darcy) of St. Johnsbury, and Joseph Stamps (Annemarie) of St. Albans; a stepson, Jeremy Brown (Savannah) of Stowe; and two grandchildren, Nevaeh Stamps and Cannon Brown.
Bob also leaves three brothers, David Stamps (Loretta) of Adams, N.Y., James Stamps of Jacksonville, Fla., and Samuel Stamps (Jaime) of Liverpool, N.Y.
Bob was predeceased by his wife Patti, and his parents Stanton and Janet Stamps.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Crosby Center next to Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 315 Brooklyn St., Morrisville.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, followed by the committal at Lake Elmore Cemetery.
Upon conclusion of the burial, Bob’s family will host a gathering for refreshments and fellowship in his honor at Most Holy Name of Jesus.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Condolences and memories may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville VT 05661.
