Robert Mead, 77, of Hyde Park, died at home on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born in Morrisville on May 14, 1945, to the late Kenneth and Jennie Mead.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Robert Mead, 77, of Hyde Park, died at home on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born in Morrisville on May 14, 1945, to the late Kenneth and Jennie Mead.
Robert was a hard-working man, whether on a job or at home. Robert was employed by the Manosh Corp. in Morrisville for 46 years. A tragic accident ended his career.
Robert was always ready and willing to help when needed.
Robert enjoyed traveling and camping with camping clubs, where he met many lasting friends.
The family of Robert Mead wish to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Kiely at Lamoille Home Health and to Jessica, Mika and Sam.
He is survived by his wife, Donna (Parsons) Mead; son, Kennie and wife, Marena; daughter, Betty Litschauer of Belgrade, Mont.; special stepson, Dave Baldwin of Florida; sister, June Nelson of Montana; brother, Richard of Florida; his special brother-in-law, Cecil, who Robert took into his home; five grandchildren, Danielle, Daphne, Gene, Samantha and Jason; as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Alice; half-brother, Walter; and half-sister, Nora.
Services will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene. Interment to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Roberts’s name to the Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene renovation fundraiser or Lamoille Home Health.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.