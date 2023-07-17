Robert M. Connerty

Robert (Rob) Martin Connerty, 67, of Stowe, devoted husband, father, son, brother, mentor, coach and friend died a quick and painless death from a cardiac event during a mountain bike ride with friends on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
Rob was born Dec. 11, 1955, to Robert Martin Connerty Sr. and Elizabeth Ennis Connerty in Boston, the second of five children. His education included Boston Latin School and Middlebury College.
His career started with Olin Ski Company. He became a sales rep in the ski industry, based in Saratoga Springs, where he met his wife, Susie. He moved to Stowe as sales manager for Olin Skis.
When Olin moved to Vashon Island, Wash., Rob switched to sales management in the hockey industry for Bauer, CCM and Easton Sports. His desire to spend time with his children at home prompted Rob to work locally for MSI in business development. He retired early, joining the boards of Vermont Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Stowe Trails Partnership.
Rob represents a story of victory, overcoming addiction at an early age to inspire, mentor and empower those around him. His faith in Jesus Christ was his bedrock, and he tried to share this never-ending love with all around him by meeting people where they were. Rob will be remembered for his big smile, infectious laugh and his way of connecting with people.
Rob is survived by his beloved wife, Susie Connerty; children, Caleb and Anna; mother, Elizabeth Connerty; siblings, Maureen, Michael (Susan), Timothy (Diana) and Edward Connerty; and nieces, nephews and their children.
Rob’s memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 29, 2023, 3 p.m., at Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly, Waterbury Center.
Condolences to the family can be sent to 711 Barnes Hill Road, Stowe VT 05672. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rob’s memory can be made to Vermont Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Stowe Trails Partnership or Hunger Mountain Christian Assembly.
For those that are unable to attend in person, a video link will be added to the online version of this obituary one week before the memorial service for remote viewing.
