Robert M. Brown

Robert Brown, 86, of Craftsbury, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at McClure Miller Respite Home in Colchester.
He was born Oct. 21, 1936, son of Max and Mary Brown.
Robert married his school sweetheart, Rachel Gray on June 25, 1955.
Robert and Rachel lived for many years in Northfield, where Robert worked for the United Steelworkers of America driving trucks. They then moved to Craftsbury, where they were active in the church on Craftsbury Common. Robert enjoyed watching sports and woodworking.
Rachel predeceased Robert.
Robert is survived by two sons, Reggie Brown and wife, Mary of Waterbury Center, and Russell Brown and wife, Heather of Gardiner, Maine; four grandchildren, Jessica Brown and Ethan Brown of Waterbury Center and Brandon Brown and Courtney Brown of Gardiner; a great-granddaughter, Madelyn Rose of Gardiner; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in the spring.
The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, to consider a donation to the United Church of Craftsbury.
