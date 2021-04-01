Robert M. Boivin Sr.

Robert Michael Boivin Senior, 76, an active resident of Johnson, died the morning of Monday, March 29, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Robert, introduced as Bob by his friends and family, was born on June 9, 1944.
He expressed his care to the community by his consistent memberships to the Men’s Auxiliary Club in Hyde Park, and the Eagle’s Club in Jeffersonville. His willingness to volunteer for events, like chicken barbecues and Texas hold ‘em tournaments, kept him active with the community.
When Bob’s children were young, his favorite places to go were Old Orchard and Hampton beaches in Maine. He made sure that he brought each of his grandchildren to Santa’s Village and Clark’s Trading Post in New Hampshire.
Bob enjoyed going for long drives with his family, listening to his favorite music and songs, including “Green Green Grass of Home,” “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” “Tumbling Tumbleweeds” and “Behind Closed Doors.” He is well known by his grandchildren to randomly sing the choruses to “Dearly Departed” and the “Too Fat Polka.”
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Leonce Boivin and Kathleen Kozaryn.
Robert Michael Boivin Sr. married his lifelong love, Joyce Boivin, on Aug. 20, 1966, at St. John’s Apostle Church in Johnson.
Bob is survived by Joyce; their children, Laura Gale (Jody) and Robert Boivin II; grandchildren, Brittany, Dustin, Caleb, Nate, Joel and Patryk; great-grandchildren, Aiyanna, Summer, Willow and Dahlia; sister Cecile; brother Jon; and close friends Jim Ramsey and Nathan Johnston.
