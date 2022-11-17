Robert Levis

Robert “Bob” Levis, musician, educator, husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and neighbor died peacefully while listening to Mozart’s “Requiem” on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, with his family and friends surrounding him.
Bob was born in St. Albans to the late Carolyn C. Levis and Robert J. Levis. He grew up in Morrisville where he had numerous good friends who have become wonderful lifelong friends. He graduated from Peoples Academy and went on to the University of Vermont where he received his bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s in administration.
Bob had a varied career in education, beginning as an instrumental and choral instructor — Hazen Union, Lamoille Union and Burlington High School — and transitioning into school administration at Edmunds Middle School and BFA-St. Albans. He was a dynamic and passionate teacher and principal who became an educational pillar for so many of his students.
In 1969, Bob married the love of his life, Jill Hallett, and they had two beautiful children, Hannah and Tim. He was a devoted, kind, generous and loving family man who offered endless love and support.
His creativity, warmth, sense of humor, integrity and grace were always evident. From the beginning of their lives, his granddaughters called him “Bob Bob.” Some of their fondest memories are having Bob Bob read to them or they read to him and played piano together.
As a versatile percussionist and singer, Bob performed with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the Vermont Mozart Festival, the Oriana Singers and the Aurora Chamber Singers.
Bob enjoyed yearly fishing trips in Canada with his father, son and other friends. He was an avid Red Sox fan with frequent trips to Fenway with Hannah and Tim. With his warmth and legendary smile, he was loved throughout many communities.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Jill; daughter, Hannah and her family of Ventura, Calif.; son, Tim and his wife, Kelly and their two daughters of Burlington; his sister, Mary and her husband, John Bateman of Frankfort, Mich., and their son, John (“Rusty”) and his wife, Anita and their daughter of Maumee, Ohio; his aunt, Joyce Prout of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews whom he loved and adored.
His family profoundly thanks the team of doctors, nurses and caregivers at the University of Vermont Medical Center for their compassionate care of our beloved Bob.
A remembrance of Bob’s life will be held in the spring at a place to be determined.
Please consider donations to a charity of your choice or to the Aurora Chamber Singers of Burlington or the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
Bob, we trust that you have a great set of timpani and have announced your arrival.
