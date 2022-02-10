Robert L. Wright

Robert Lee Wright, 79, of East Montpelier, died tragically on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Hartford, Conn., the son of the late Ernest R. and Margaret (Gile) Wright.
He graduated from high school in Plainfield.
On July 30, 1966, he married Alice Marie Gonyaw at the Church of Christ in Greensboro. After a few years, the young couple set out on the adventure of a lifetime and headed to their new home in Alaska, where they lived for more than 16 years. Bob worked for several years for the UCON Alaska Railroad Pipeline. Later he became an accomplished carpenter building in several Inuit villages in northern Alaska.
His family returned to Vermont in 1987. He worked at Cabot Creamery for more than 15 years and retired as one of its lead truck drivers.
Bob was a member of the Canadian Club and the American Legion Post #10, both in Barre. He loved the great outdoors, working in the woods, Alaskan nature at its most beautiful, hunting and fishing. His four daughters and grandchildren were his joy.
He was very active, enjoyed dancing, visiting with friends and cutting wood for his home. He was a very gentle man. He never raised his voice. He treated everyone with kindness and respect and was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Survivors include his four daughters, Wendy Metheny and husband, James of Cortland, Ohio, Sandra Wright and husband, Joey Bibeau of Essex, Dr. Karen Wright of New York City, and Michelle Christie of Lebanon, N.H.; his girlfriend, Jackielee Hatch of East Montpelier and her children, Matthew Fordham of Randolph and Andrea Young of Barre; six grandchildren, James, Justin, Madison Metheny, Alyse and Adrianna Bibeau and Koen Christie; two siblings, Daniel G. Wright and wife, Grace of Sheffield, and Patricia “Patti” Wright of Soldotna, Alaska; and several nieces, nephew and cousins.
He was predeceased by his wife, Alice, on Feb. 19, 2004.
Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Please wear a mask.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the United Church of Hardwick with Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli officiating. It is requested that everyone attending wear a mask and social distance. A private family burial will be held at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.