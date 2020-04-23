Robert L. Chapin, 46, died unexpectedly April 11, 2020, at home in Morrisville.
He was born in St. Albans Dec. 4, 1973, son of William Chapin and Tanya Dawn (Wetherby) Maskell.
Robert was previously employed as a cook at 10 Railroad Street, and at Maplefields Deli in Morrisville. Robert had a passion for music of all forms and dabbled in writing his own songs. He enjoyed playing his guitar and hanging out with friends and family.
His other passion was fishing. While he shared this passion with his sons, fishing was where Rob would go to get a break and find peace for his soul.
Survivors include his sister, Leslie Magee and husband Tim of Waterbury; his children, Logan Chapin, Isaac Chapin and Garrett Chapin and the mother of his children, Katie Belval, all of Eden; special friends Lisa Tanner and her son, Jordan, and Max Chapin of Waterbury; nephews Ryan Wetherby, Alan West and Dustin Wetherby; niece Erika Russell; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and children who called him Grampa.
Robert’s parents died earlier.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made a favorite charity.
