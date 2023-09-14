Robert L. Chaffee

Robert Leon “Bob” Chaffee, 75, of Hardwick, died peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born April 22, 1948, in Hardwick, the eldest of five children born to the late Leon and Eileen (Jenne) Chaffee. He attended Hardwick Academy and St. Johnsbury Trade School.
Following his education, he entered the U.S. Army. Bob served his country in Germany and Vietnam, as a medic and ambulance driver. He was honorably discharged and returned to Vermont.
In his earlier years, he lived in Montpelier. He was employed by the Vermont Department of Taxes. He managed the Dog River Sales Barn, where he sold antiques and guitars.
On July 14,1990, he married his soulmate, Terri Renee Vest in Melbourne, Alaska. They made their home in Hardwick.
In 1990, he opened Buffalo Mountain Music, where he was able to continue his passion of playing, selling, repairing and helping others with their guitars. He played in several local bands including Senior Moments with Dan Goodrich, the Craftsbury Vibrations with Bernard Lussier and Faith in Action in Cabot. He was a drummer, lead guitarist and sang vocals.
Bob was Buddhist. He was a member of the Ham Radio Club. He enjoyed listening to music, watching history and archaeology shows on television and savoring memories of past long visits with his grandfather, Bob Jenne.
Bob loved the family cat fur babies, Hardwick, his home on the hill and being the family breakfast short-order cook. He was very much a quiet, gentle man with a big heart. During the holiday season, he would often give a guitar to a family as a gift for a child. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Terri Vest of Hardwick; a granddaughter, Elaine Landry of Pennsylvania; two siblings, Mary Benway and her husband, Michael of Hardwick, and Marguerite Chaffee of Newport; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his foster daughter, Kellee Landry in 2009; and two sisters, Cindy Hislop and Susan Chaffee.
A celebration of life in honor of Bob will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Please bring a story to share for a 3 p.m. gathering.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.