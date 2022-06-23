Robert Lawrence Bousquet Jr., 66, of Greensboro Bend, died Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morristown.
He was born Oct. 5, 1955, in New Haven, Conn., the son of the late Robert L. Bousquet Sr. and Pearl (Wrightington) Bousquet. He attended North Haven High School in Connecticut and later entered the U.S. Navy.
On Dec. 11, 2010, he married Sarah Jane Hill in Greensboro where they have since made their home.
Robert was a long-time musician throughout northern Vermont. He loved country music and rock ‘n’ roll. He often played at bluegrass festivals in Maine and rock festivals in Burlington. Robert was a professional drummer. He also played the guitar, fiddle, banjo, mandolin and the keyboard, to name a few.
He wrote, published and recorded many of his own songs along with recording with many other musicians. Music was his life. He was an avid reader and loved the time spent with his children.
Survivors include his three children, Robert L. Bousquet III and his wife, Jillian Campbell of Glover, Thomas Bousquet and his wife, Ayla of Morrisville, and Selina Thomsen and her husband, Kaj of Templeton, Mass.; two step-children, Hannah Bellavance of Stannard and Seth Bellavance of Greensboro Bend; five siblings, Mark Bousquet of Irasburg, Joe Bousquet of Barton, Omer Bousquet and his wife, Donna of Irasburg, Linda Claeys and her husband, David of Barton, and Tammy Moulton and her husband, Blair of East Charleston; three grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
All services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
