Robert J. Proulx Jr., 66, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home due to a pulmonary embolism.
Bob was born in Tewksbury, Mass., on July 28, 1954, the son of Robert J. Proulx Sr. and Barbara Marie (Gregoire) Proulx.
He was raised in Dracut and graduated from Dracut High School in 1973. On March 8, 1975, he married Denise Pudsey in Chelmsford, Mass.
His first job was working for Prince Macaroni. He later worked for Raytheon in Andover, Mass., for over 10 years, and then for the Lowell Fire Department for over four years before moving to Jeffersonville, where he worked for S.D. Ireland and many other trucking companies. He retired in 2016. Tired of retirement, he decided to start his own company, R n D Enterprises, where he enjoyed tile work, cement work and welding.
He was very involved in his congregation at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Cambridge. He enjoyed being a part of LDC, working as a volunteer helping build congregations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.
He enjoyed doing models, fishing, kayaking and spending time with his family and his loving kitten Dusty.
He is survived by his loving wife, Denise Proulx of Cambridge; their children, Robert J. Proulx III and his wife, Irene, of Dracut, Mass., Dustin Paul Proulx and his wife, Diana, of Hinesburg, and Carrie Elizabeth Stone and her husband, Abel, of Bakersfield; and by his grandchildren, Noah and Zachary Proulx, Damon, Deona and Danica Proulx, and Jabyn, Gavyn, Jude and Emery Stone.
Robert is also survived by his father, Robert J. Proulx Sr., of Dracut; his sister Joan Crooker and her husband, Roger “Butch”, Crooker Jr. of Temple, N.H.; his brothers, Kenneth Proulx and his wife, Robin, of Townsend, Mass., Michael Proulx of Tynsboro, Mass.; by Denise’s mother, Lillian Pudsey of Brookline, N.H.: Denise’s brothers and sisters, Linda Polk and her husband, Tony, of Nashua, N.H., twins Ron Pudsey of Thompson, Conn., and Rachel Lessard and her husband, Gary, of Hudson, N.H., Billy Pudsey of Brookline, N.H., and Gene Pudsey of Jaffrey, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother Barbara Proulx, his twin grandchildren Merryk and Jewel, his father-in-law Eugene Pudsey, his sister-in-law Sharon Batista, and his brother-in-law Ernest Pudsey.
A graveside service will be private at the Jeffersonville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
For those who wish, online condolences may be made to minorfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.