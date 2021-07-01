A celebration of the life of Robert Harris of Wolcott, who died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2020, will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1 p.m. with a service starting at 2 p.m.
There will be a slideshow of Robert’s life and memories. This is a public service, and everyone is welcome. There will be a luncheon. Please bring your own beverage; water, ice tea, soda and juice will be provided.
The service will be held under a tent, rain or shine, at the home of Conrad and Shari Harris, 634 Railroad St., in Johnson.
