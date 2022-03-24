Robert G. McLennan Jr.

Robert (Bob) McLennan died at his home on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Formerly from Randolph, N.J., Robert and his wife relocated to East Hardwick in 1998. It was always a special place for them after honeymooning in the area in 1951.
Born in 1932, Robert was the only child of Alice and Robert McLennan Sr. of Wharton, N.J. Affectionately known as “Bumps,” he was a 1949 graduate of Wharton High School, where he played football for the Wharton Hornets wearing No. 34. In his yearbook, he was accurately described as “talkative, deep voiced and fun loving.”
After graduating from high school, Robert served in the U.S. Navy and later, in various positions at Picatinny Arsenal, retiring in 1987. Robert had a love of life that included family and friends, traveling, fast cars, being outdoors, gardening, raising horses and birds, and his dogs who were always by his side. He was a proud Mason in New Jersey and Vermont, and member of the American Legion.
He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Glenna (Hahn) in 2016; and by his grandson, Robert Yeager in 2021.
He is survived by his daughters, Dr. Bonnie (Yeager) Rogers and her husband, Michael, and Cheryl VanHorn and her husband, David; his grandchildren, Christopher, Scott, Amy, Lisa, Jennifer, Joseph, and John; and seven great-granddaughters.
Private arrangements have been entrusted to des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Memories and condolences are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
Burial will be in New Jersey.
