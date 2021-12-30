Robert F. Buker, of Rochester, died Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Buker served 27 years with the U.S. Army and Army National Guard and worked many years as a lift operator at Sugarbush Resort.
He enjoyed picking blackberries from his backyard and selling them to local merchants.
He was predeceased by his wife, Alberta (Davison) Buker; and daughter, Lila (Buker) Laffan. He is survived by siblings, Theodore Buker, Janet (Buker) Lanphear, William Buker and Joan (Buker) Strong; and children, April (Buker) Hanlon, Linda (Buker) Gallagher, Jerry Buker, Barry Buker, Dana Buker, Brenda (Buker) Clampitt, Bobby Buker and Robin Buker.
He felt blessed to have eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A private burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.