Robert E. Fadden, 80, of Hardwick, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morristown.
Robert was born Oct. 23, 1941, to Ronald and Greta Fadden. After school he worked for the Village of Hardwick for many years and then moved on to Hearthstone as second assistant chief. Robert’s interests included spending Sunday fishing at Farr’s camp with good friends, Porter, Paul and Galen as well as cheering for the Red Sox.
Robert is survived by his son, Tom Fadden of Hardwick; daughters, Rose Fadden of Ohio, Laurie Herron of South Carolina, and Wendy Bartlett of Hardwick; brother, Mabyan Fadden of Lyndon; and sisters, Pauline Parkhurst of Hardwick and Bonita Reed of Lyndon. He also leaves behind six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; as well as in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, Ronald (1976) and Greta (2005); and his daughter, Sue Lasher (2021).
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
