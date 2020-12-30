Robert D. Harris, 77, of Wolcott, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville with his loving family by his side. He was born on April 26, 1943, to the late Homer Harris and Lucille (Dow) Harris. He graduated from Peoples Academy in 1961.
Robert married the love of his life, Mary Reed, on June 25, 1966, in Wolcott. Married for 54 years, they built a wonderful family and life together. Mary will forever cherish the memories that were shared between herself and the “man of her dreams” for 59 years. She has lost her husband, her soulmate and her best friend.
In addition to his wife, Mary, Robert is survived by his two sons, Conrad and his wife, Shari Harris, of Johnson, and Todd Harris and his partner, Gwen Hart, of Wolcott; a special woman who was like a daughter to him, Kim Harris of Wolcott; five grandchildren, Lindsey and her husband, Scott Adams, of Wolcott, Becca and her husband, Levi Allen, of Wolcott, Nick Harris of Morrisville, Jenn Harris and her partner, Caleb Bourdeau, of Hardwick, and Connor Harris of Wolcott; three great-grandchildren, Jacob Reed and Thomas Adams of Wolcott, and Harper Bourdeau of Hardwick; his brother, Dale and his wife, Judy Harris; brother-in-law, David and his wife, Jo-Ann Reed; sister-in laws, Carolyn Reed and Sandra Jubb; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Conrad Harris and Everett Harris; and sister, Marilyn Harris.
Robert was a hard-working man, employed until the day he died. A lifelong figure in the town of Wolcott, Robert served on the selectboard for 10 years and was the moderator. He was passionate about his ability in dowsing and dreamed of becoming a farmer.
He began his career as a self-employed carpenter and later owned and operated Harris Appliances in Wolcott. After selling his business, Robert began working at MSI in Morrisville. He loved working at MSI and made many friends there. He was proud to be given the nickname, “Cardboard Colonel.”
Robert and Mary loved to dance and were the first out on the dance floor. He never hesitated to paint or wallpaper the rooms in the house every time Mary wanted a change. And, rebuilding the staircase in the house at least 37 times over the years just for her.
They hosted numerous parties and family gatherings throughout the years. Some favorites were the card parties with the infamous “Whammy,” leading the egg toss, softball games on the 4th of July, horseshoe tournaments, and playing hide-and-go-seek with the grandchildren. Anyone that knew Robert, knew he was a jokester and prankster. He thoroughly enjoyed every minute of life and always wanted to have fun. Everyone heard, “Oh, c’mon Mare,” at least once in their life. He was always so positive about everything and he never had a bad day.
He loved Thunder Road, the Cleveland Indians, lawn mowing competitions with his neighbor, snowmobiling, John Wayne and John Deere, coffee at dinner and collecting everything imaginable. He had a collection of baseball hats all lined up in the basement and his grandchildren will always remember the hat with the “turd” on it. Oh, how they loved that hat.
He was always there to offer advice or lend a hand. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his grandchildren, including building cardboard houses, forts, a swing set for outside, swimming at night, buying used golf carts for them to ride around on that he had to fix every week (never noticing when they ran over his tree), going to Santa’s Village, breaking out the fine china and candles for fancy dinner nights, teaching them the tools of the trade, charging everyone $1 if they left the toolbox open and taking it out of their pay, bringing gas every time his granddaughter ran out on the side of the road, bringing roses for the girls on Valentine’s Day, laughing when a flock of geese chased his grandson-in-law around a jobsite, allowing his granddaughter to practice her nursing techniques on him throughout college, and having the privilege to officiate Becca and Levi’s wedding.
He never missed a school event. He would get a bit involved and heated at the basketball games and would embarrass Mary so much she would change seats. When the great-grandchildren came home from school he always asked them, “How was your day?” They remember him driving fast and reckless and scaring their MeMe.
No public services are planned at this time. A celebration of Robert’s life may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morristown, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.