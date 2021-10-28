Robert Christopher Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick, died on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
He was born on June 29, 1994 to Stephanie Badger and Shawn Chaplin.
Robert was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved deer hunting. He started hunting at a young age and bagged his first buck at the age of 12. In 2012, he shot his most prized possession, a buck scoring him 126 1/8 with the Vermont Big Game Trophy Club and 121 4/8 with Boone & Crockett.
Robert loved four wheeling, dirt biking, mud and was fearless. He began working with his dad in the woods when he was only three. Later, he worked alongside his dad logging and loved running equipment.
Robert was a Jack of all trades and was always willing to lend a hand. He had the gift of gab so much so it would sometimes take him all day to tell a 10-minute story.
Robert had a love for the little kids in his life and they all loved him. Riding around on the backroads, singing in the truck even if he didn’t know the words were some of his favorite things to do. He was a mama’s boy, and he didn’t care who knew. They had a special bond that can never be broken.
Robert is survived by his mother, Stephanie and her husband, Jamie Block; his father, Shawn Chaplin and his partner, Aliesha Douglass; fiancé, Shamcie Cota and her daughter, Neveah; half-brother, Brighton Marsh; grandparents, Charles and Dorothy Dow, Richard and Diane Badger, and Roberta Winckler and Raoul McAllister; great-grandmother, Glendeen J. Parizo; aunts and uncles, Melissa Estivill, Kristen Badger, Chad Badger, Sarah Badger, Lonnie Winckler, Cheyenne Winckler, Angela Lopez Nava, Matthew McAllister, Wendy Palmer, Frank McAllister, Adam McAllister and Katie McAllister. He also leaves behind his best friend Dustin Dunbar and several cousins and honorary aunts and uncles.
Robert was predeceased by his great-grandparents, Robert and Doris Chaplin.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the desGroseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick.
Those planning to attend are thanked in advance for observing Vermont mask recommendations.
Memories and condolences are welcome at dgfunerals.com. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
