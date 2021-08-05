Robert C. Williams, 76, of Underhill, died Monday, July 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Robert was predeceased by two of his three sons, Mark and Mike Williams.
He was born in Hardwick on Dec. 14, 1944, son of Earle and Mildred (Underwood) Williams. He graduated from the Hardwick Academy in 1962.
He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Diane (Dessureault) Williams of 54 years; remaining son, Randy Williams; daughter Lori Anne Weston (Todd); daughter-in-laws, Tammy Williams, Gina Williams and Cherie Whitehead; grandchildren, Jessica, Richard, Shawn, Desirae, Sarah, Nathan, Cody, Trevor, Jacob, Marissa and Katie; great-grandchildren, Rudy and Timmy; brothers, Dennis Williams (Lorette) and Arthur Williams (Fran); sisters, Nancy Rogers, Elaine Peake and Donna Perry (Brian); along with numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
His family described him as not only a hard-working, generous man who always put others first, but as someone who was always there for you when you needed him the most. There was nobody who was so full of endless stories or could tell a joke quite like him.
Robert expressed his love by spending all his free time with his family and grandchildren, going on adventurous road and fishing trips. He also enjoyed sharing with them his endless knowledge of hunting and maple sugaring when not working on multiple building projects with them.
He will be dearly missed from all our lives.
The family plans a celebration of life on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at noon, 12 Roy Drive, Underhill.
Private services will be held later.
