Robert C. Parker

Robert Clifton Parker, 86, passed quietly at his home in Indiana, Pa., on May 15, 2020.
Some of the details of Robert’s life are straightforward. He was born and raised in Vermont, the son of Florence and Clifton G. Parker. He graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville, the University of Vermont, and the University of Vermont College of Medicine. He served as a captain in the Army Reserve.
He married his hometown sweetheart, Mary Amanda Davison, in 1958 and helped raise four children. He was a practicing pediatrician in upstate New York and then Morrisville.
Robert earned a master’s degree in public health from the University of Minnesota in 1981 and transitioned to hospital administration, first at Copley Hospital in Morrisville and then the Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.
He and Amanda moved in 1994 to Indiana, Pa., where Robert assumed the position of senior vice president for medical affairs at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. He was also interim president and CEO for a period before retiring in 2000.
Some of the details of his life are more nuanced. Although his life was largely defined by his rural Vermont upbringing, he maintained an inclusive worldview. He spent three years stationed in Tehran, Iran, after medical school as a pediatrician and general medical officer with the U.S. Army Reserve from 1963 to 1965.
As the only pediatrician in Morrisville, he focused on providing care to the community, sometimes accepting cords of wood as payment. At home, he and Amanda raised chickens, turkeys and pigs and maintained a large and bountiful garden. He converted their house to a wood-burning furnace and solar water heater, ensuring long weekends of logging and splitting wood. He passed along both his work ethic and his love of rural Vermont to his children. He also made sure they understood how much work goes into making maple syrup.
As a hospital administrator, Robert focused on access to quality health care. At the Indiana Regional Medical Center, he was proud of his work to establish facilities in rural areas that lacked care options.
Later in life, Robert shifted his energies at home to the local trout streams and his home woodshop. Although he had left his Vermont homestead, he held tight to the fact that the best beans and blueberries were homegrown — he was never without a garden and a few berry bushes.
Once he retired, the woodshop became the center of his world, and his neighbors and children benefitted as he handcrafted tables and desks and many, many lamps. He cherished long road trips across the country with Amanda, visiting his children, and eventually his grandchildren, who had settled far and wide.
He continued to serve in the community and volunteered with the Red Cross — as a member of the board of directors of the Red Cross of Indiana County and deploying to assist during Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Near the end of his life, he was most happy going for walks and sharing stories. And he had many, many stories to choose from.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Amanda Davison Parker; four children, Lynn, Frank, Seth and Gwen; his sisters, Dee, Charlotte, Arlyn and Carolyn; and nine grandchildren.
An infant son died earlier, as did his brother, William.
At Robert’s request, there will be no funeral. Donations to the Indiana Regional Medical Center Foundation to help support health care initiatives can be made in his memory at bit.ly/indianahealthcarefoundation.