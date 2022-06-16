Robert C. Ianni Jr.

Robert “Bob” C. Ianni Jr., 64, died peacefully in the loving presence of his family in his boyhood home. He was surrounded by his wife, children and his mother.
Bob was born in Rutland on July 14, 1957, to Robert Sr. and Jeannette (Gauthier) Ianni of Morrisville. He was predeceased by his two younger brothers, Kevin Ianni, MD and Edward Ianni, a registered pharmacist, and his father, Robert Ianni Sr.
Bob graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville, Class of 1975. While at Peoples, he acquired his love for skiing. He became a junior ski patroller at Mt. Mansfield in Stowe.
Bob came from a musical family. He played the trombone in the school band and at the University of Vermont Summer Music School for high school students.
He furthered his education, graduating from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in 1980 and maintained his pharmacy license in Vermont, Virginia and Florida.
Bob’s love for skiing and criterium bicycle racing took him across the country, and he lived in many places on his adventures. He had a great fondness for the outdoors, enjoying hiking and camping and embarked on many of these adventures with his Great Pyrenees.
He settled in Jay, where he met his wife of 21 years, Diane (Sylvester) Ianni. He continued to ski patrol at Jay Peak and taught his family to ski, passing onto them his love for the sport. Bob was often the first one on the mountain and last one to leave.
Bob’s passion for travel took his family on many adventures, making lifelong friends along the way in the United States, Greece and Switzerland.
He is survived by his daughters, Rachel and her husband, Seth Cheshire from Grifton, N.C., and Regina Ianni from Philadelphia, Pa.; sons, Sean Ianni of Merrimack, N.H., and Athena and Robert Charles Ianni III from North Troy and Montreal, Quebec. He also leaves behind stepchildren, Shannon Bartlett and partner, Marc Duffy of Plattsburgh, N.Y., Lynn and Philip Brochu of Irasburg, Andrea and Joel Machado of North Troy, and Brittany and John Auclair or Kannapolis, N.C.; stepgrandchildren, Isaiah, Owen, Miley, Mia, Landyn, Xzavier and Remi-Jayde.
He was predeceased by a very special grandson, Sammie Bartlett.
Bob and his family spent nearly 50 years at Lake Eden — many summers waterskiing at the crack of dawn with friends and family.
He was loved and admired as a pharmacist at local stores, working relentlessly and always trying to do his best for his clients. His presence was missed by his pharmacy when he retired a year early. Bob bought his little black Corvette and thoroughly enjoyed an early year of retirement traveling up and down the East Coast.
Bob was diagnosed with glioblastoma on Jan. 8, 2022. He gave the beast his best fight. His family already misses him immensely.
A family graveside service was held Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at noon at the Eden Recreation Center on Lake Eden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.