Robert (Bob) Mazzola

Bob Mazzola, 79, of Hyde Park, died suddenly and peacefully at the UVM Medical Center Hospital in Burlington, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
Bob was born on April 1, 1941, in Englewood, N.J., to Salvatore and Mary Mazzola. He grew up in Cliffside Park, N.J., and graduated in the Class of 1959 of Cliffside Park High School. Bob received his bachelor’s degree from Erskine College in South Carolina in 1963. He then joined the U.S. Army, where he served six years for our country.
He later met his former wife, Patti, and had three beautiful children, Michael, Matthew and Nicole.
Bob leaves his loving wife Janet; his children, Michael Mazzola and spouse, Dayna, of Bear, Del., and Nicole O’Brien and spouse, David, of Roswell, Ga.; his grandchildren, Michael and Matthew Mazzola and Pierce and Brooks O’Brien; his stepchildren, Sean Murphy and spouse, Erin, of Bakersfield, and Lisa Prive and spouse, Joel, of Morrisville; step-grandchildren, Teagan and Madison Murphy and Katelyn, Emilie and Zachary Prive; and his former wife and mother of his children, Patti Mazzola, of Englewood, N.J.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, and by his son, Matthew Mazzola.
Bob worked many years in the sales industry but had a real passion for the mountains of Vermont and building construction. He retired in 2000 and moved to Vermont to explore the wonders of the Green Mountains. He enjoyed skiing and hiking. This is where he met the love of his life, Janet Cootware Murphy, and they married on Trunk Bay Beach on the island of Saint John, U.S. Virgin Islands, on March 3, 2008. He spent many winter seasons volunteering as a hospitality host at Stowe Mountain Resort, where he so enjoyed skiing.
Bob had many talents. His specialty was construction. Bob took great pride in designing and building his and Janet’s dream home in Hyde Park. This encompassed cutting the trees on the property, having these milled into beams and lumber for the construction of a beautiful home that he was truly very proud of. The house remains a labor of love, which is a showcase of his attention for detail.
Bob’s life was enriched by many lifelong cherished friends and family.
Bob is a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie No. 3210 of Jeffersonville.
Per Bob’s wishes there will be no services at this time. A memorial celebration in his honor will be held at a later date at his home in Hyde Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Michael J. Fox Foundation For Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York NY 10163, or online at michaeljfox.org. Please include Robert Mazzola Memorial in the memo.
The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting awrfh.com.
