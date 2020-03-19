Robert A. Gravel

Robert Albert “Bob” Gravel, 80, of Woodbury, formerly of Hardwick, died March 13, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville with family at his side.
He was born Nov. 18, 1939, in Barton, one of 14 children born to Raymond and Margaret (Lussier) Gravel. He attended West Glover public schools and St. Paul’s Catholic School in Barton.
On June 2, 1962, he married Betty Ann Patrick at St. Paul’s Church in Barton. They moved to Hardwick in 1967, where they raised their family and lived for more than 40 years. After Bob’s retirement, they relocated to Woodbury.
Following his education, he assisted his father on the family dairy farm in West Glover. His family moved to Wolcott and he worked with his parents and brothers operating Gravel’s Mill. He worked for Buck’s in its grocery and used furniture store.
For nearly 35 years, he was employed by Pizzagalli Construction Co. in South Burlington. His extensive construction career provided opportunities to work on more complex projects, including river crossings, tunnel constructions, hydro dams and both water and wastewater treatment plants. His experience, combined with his hard work and dedication to his craft, eventually earned him the position of superintendent, which he held for many years until his retirement in 2001. He later co-owned and operated Berlin Equipment.
Robert was a member of St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. He loved family gatherings, especially the time that he spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed operating equipment, especially his skid steer, where he spent many hours working on his property in Woodbury.
During his time with Pizzagalli, he traveled extensively, working many projects up and down the East Coast. During that time he built many lasting friendships, visiting many of our country’s landmarks and learning about our history. He enjoyed wintering in Florida and took pride in collecting antique cars, owning one from each decade that he lived.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Woodbury; five children, Gene Gravel of Barre, Rita (Russell) Richardson of Woodbury, Michael (Bobby Jo) Gravel of Hardwick, Michele (Matthew) Ridgway of Clarksville, Tenn., and Mark (Aimee) Gravel of Richmond; 12 grandchildren, Ryley Gravel and Nathan Gravel of Barre, Patrick Richardson of Long Beach, Calif., and Emily Richardson of Nashville, Tenn., Brandon and Robert Gravel of Hardwick, Connor and Victoria Ridgway of Clarksville, Tenn., and Darren and Andrew Gravel of Richmond, Skylar (Kelsie) Dailey of Newport News, Va., and Shanda (Ryan) Morin of Eden; two great-grandchildren, Keegan and Evelyn Dailey of Newport News, Va.; 10 siblings, Roland (Theresa) Gravel of Northfield, Conn., Jane Bachert of East Hardwick, Arline Pasette of Hardwick, Lucien (Portia) Gravel of North Wolcott, Paulette (Clifton) Hill of Johnson, Norman (Stella) Gravel of East Hardwick, Hazel ( Gordon) Bowen of Morrisville, Marcel (Barb) Gravel of Wolcott, and Debbie ( Jimmy) Draper and Edward ( Sandy) Gravel, of East Hardwick; two aunts, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A son, Adelord, died earlier, as did three siblings, Raymond Gravel, Susan Campbell and Delores Dannat.
Calling hours were held Tuesday evening at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, Hardwick. A Mass of Christian Burial has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a date to be announced. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 3704, Memphis, TN 38101-2132.