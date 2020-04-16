Robert A. Emerson, 64, of Morrisville died April 9, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center.
He was born in Morrisville Feb. 15, 1956, son of Joyce and A. Eugene Emerson.
Robbie was employed for several years for LaValley Building Supply in West Lebanon, N.H., then moved to Vermont and went to work for Price Chopper delivering flowers. Later, he worked for Walgreens in Morrisville, delivering prescriptions, and delivered Amazon packages for the U.S. Postal Service.
Robbie enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He loved hunting and going to deer camp with the guys. He also loved his pets, Sam his cat and his beloved beagle Molly. He was a very caring person. He touched so many lives with his kindness.
Survivors include two sisters, Doreen Brown and Beverly Stoudt of Johnson, several nieces and nephew, and a very close family, Doug and Mary Judd and their children.
His parents died earlier, as did a sister, Debbie Draper, and three brothers, Chester, Bruce and Scott Emerson.
As he wished, a private gathering will be held in his memory this summer.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 1014, Wolcott, VT 05680.