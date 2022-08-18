Rita “Bubbie” Escor, 88, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, surrounded by her family, at the Greensboro Nursing Home on a beautiful summer day with the sun shining.
She was born June 28, 1934, in Boston, Mass., to Nathan and Sophie Misiph. Her father immigrated to the United States from Kyiv, Ukraine (formerly Russia) and her mother was from Virginia. Rita was one of eight loved children. She grew up in Biddeford, Maine and graduate from Biddeford High School in 1951.
She spent the first part of her adult life in Hollywood, Calif., working as a legal secretary, a role that she loved speak about. It was in Hollywood that Rita gave birth to her only child, Karen Martin, her beloved daughter. Rita and her family moved back to Boston shortly after Karen was born to be closer to her large family. This is where she raised her daughter and continued working as a legal secretary for many years.
Rita’s life was forever changed by her three grandchildren, Benjamin Adam, Jessica Joy and Ethan Predore McCoy. She loved them unconditionally and spent her life helping care for and spoiling them. She was proud of all their accomplishments and would tell any passing stranger how proud she was of them.
Rita, a spunky, determined and caring person, often connected with her siblings: brothers, Sammy, Manny, Allan and Eddie and sisters, Pearly, Rosalie, Jeanie and Ruth. They celebrated many birthdays and other life milestones, often at the favorite local Chinese restaurant in Stoughton, Mass. Rita lived in Randolph, Mass., and later moved to Stoughton, where she celebrated her independence and continued to spoil her grandkids. Rita spent a lot of time traveling back and forth from Boston to Vermont to spend time with her daughter and grandchildren.
Rita was someone who loved wearing bright red lipstick, getting dressed up and going out to eat. She loved sharing delicious food with the people she loved most. She was an amazing baker and was famous for her New York-style cheesecake, a coveted family recipe that is a showstopper to this day. Rita loved to introduce herself as Rita Hayworth, and she would get a kick out of telling people this. Rita loved to make jokes and is remembered by her many nieces and nephews as being a funny aunt.
After Rita retired, she spent several years as a volunteer to help close Greyhound racetracks in Massachusetts. Her advocacy and support in this mission assisted in closing the final racetrack in the state. Rita loved animals and found comfort and joy spending time with them in her later years. When she would visit her family in Vermont, she often commented on the deer that her son-in-law, Steven, had mounted on the wall, always joking that they were looking at her.
Rita loved living in and around Boston, but after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s she moved to Hardwick in 2016 to live with her granddaughter, Jessica. The adjustment to country living was difficult for her, but she loved the time she got to spend with her close family. Rita loved going out to local restaurants for breakfast, lunch and dinner. She often called servers sweetheart and made many local friends.
She participated in the Morrisville Out & About program, which became so important to her and her family. She was able to make connections and spend time with others in the community. With Jessica’s support she was able to live independently in her home for two wonderful years. She loved watching the garden grow, and getting to know her neighbors. As Rita’s Alzheimer’s progressed, she always knew her family and was able to make that special connection whenever they were together.
In July 2018, Rita moved to the Greensboro Nursing Home where she spent the last four years of her life. Rita liked to call it her apartment and the residence and nurses were her neighbors and friends. She was shown steadfast care and support here. Rita’s family is extremely grateful that she was able to be taken care of in such a supportive and caring environment. Their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Greensboro Nursing Home are felt immeasurably. It meant so much to Rita’s family to hear how special and appreciative she was by all of the staff at the nursing home. Rita peacefully left this world on Monday, August 1, 2022, surrounded by her family, at the nursing home. It was a beautiful summer day, with the sun shining.
Rita is survived by her only daughter, Karen Martin; son-in-law, Steven Martin; her granddaughter, Jessica McCoy and fiancée, Owen Courchaine; grandson, Ethan McCoy and partner, Christine Newberg; sister, Ruth Zaiger; and many loved nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was predeceased by her grandson, Benjamin Adam McCoy; her mother and father; and many of her siblings.
Rita’s life revolved around her daughter, son-in-law and grandkids. She loved them immensely and was incredibly proud to be their mom and grandmother. In her final days she was interested in knowing that her family was happy and knew that she loved them.
Rita was known to many as Bubbie, the Yiddish term for grandmother. She was a proud Jewish woman, who was happy to act as a Bubbie to many of her daughter’s and grandkids’ friends and extended family. Bubbie was welcoming and kind to everyone that she met. She could often be heard asking her family. “Do you know that I love you?” Rita lived a beautiful 88 years on this earth. She will be greatly missed but will live forever in her family’s hearts and memories.
A small family service was held at Karen and Steven’s home in Wolcott where her ashes were spread among the wildflowers that she enjoyed so much.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggies Pond Road, Greensboro, VT 05841.
