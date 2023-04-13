Rick Langdell, 67, of Johnson, died at home on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Kenneth Langdell; daughters, Karen Langdell Logan and Katy Langdell; grandchildren, Evelyn, Alice, Tyler, Theodore, Leela and Tucker; stepson, Matthew Nolan; stepdaughters, Kelly Nolan and Chelsea Nolan; stepgrandchildren, Michael, Dylan and Wesley; sisters, Nancy Breault and husband, Guy, and Joan Tobin and husband, Walt; brother, Ronald Langdell and wife, Eileen; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, Wayne and Roxanna Hutt Langdell; sister, Pauline Langdell; brothers, Gideon Langdell and Randall “Randy” Langdell.
Rick was a proud lineman for Vermont Electric Coop from 1981 until his retirement in 2020. He loved and was loved dearly by his Coop family, including all the men and women who came after him.
When he wasn’t climbing electric poles he enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling and ripping around and repairing his 1974 CJ5 he rebuilt with his kids, Kenny, Karen and Katy and brother Gideon.
Rick will be so very missed, but his genuine kind loving spirit carries on through his friends and family.
Donations can be made in Rick’s honor to the American Heart Association. A celebration for Rick will be held at a later date.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
