A celebration of life for Richard Warren Landon of Greensboro and Williamsburg, Va., who died Dec. 22, 2021, in Williamsburg, will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Mountain View Country Club, 112 Country Club Road, Greensboro.
Local Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.