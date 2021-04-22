Richard W. Knowlton, 72, of Scenic View Drive in Barre Town, died unexpectedly at his home with his partner close by on April 12, 2021. He was born in 1948 in Morrisville, and was the son of the late Clayton and Margaret (Semple) Knowlton.
Richard graduated from Lamoille Central Academy High School in 1966 and attended Vermont Technical College, where he earned an associate’s degree. Richard went to work for the state of Vermont and worked in many capacities, including geology, in the material lab and inspecting bridges.
Richard loved working in the field and had colorful stories that he’d willingly share with friends. One story being that at one time or another he had inspected every bridge in Vermont. Most recently, he volunteered for the town of Barre at one of its solid waste sites.
After a substantial shoulder injury, Richard retired at the young age of 55. He fully enjoyed his retirement and filled his days with the activities he loved. He was passionate about all environmental concerns. He loved taking furniture that was seemingly rubble, lovingly restoring it to be not only serviceable, but lovely as well, and then finding it a home.
He did the same with tools, spending hours sanding and painting them. He loved going to garage sales or perusing free piles to find these items. He loved his yard and created a haven for the hundreds of birds that came to his feeders daily.
Richard had an insatiable appetite for Chinese food and was known treat anyone willing to go so he could indulge and over-tip the waitstaff.
Richard served in the Vermont National Guard for years. He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW, more to support them as he rarely frequented them. He was a Mason. Richard was a generous philanthropist, donating to many local and national non-profits whose missions he aligned with.
Richard is survived by his partner, Wanda Miller; daughters, Paige and her husband, Peter LaChance, of Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sarah Knowlton and her fiancé, Steve Renaud, of Hyde Park; son, David Knowlton and his wife, Susan, of Waverly, Tenn.; sisters, Christine and Craig Hammersmith of Defiance, Ohio, and Penelope and Dr. John Thomas of West Virginia; his brother, Robert Knowlton of West Virginia; granddaughters, Sierra and Celeste LaChance and Keanna Koné; grandson Elijah, who will be born in June; and Wanda’s children, Maxx Miller and Desireé Buswell of Barre.
There will be no calling hours.
A celebration of life will take place this summer, the time and location to be determined.
Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre, assisted the family. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.
