Richard Roy Sicely

Richard Roy (Dick) Sicely, 83 of Cabot, died peacefully with family by his side on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Dick, a fifth generation Vermonter, was born in Marshfield on April 30, 1939, to Roy (Mike) Oliver and Mildred Clough Sicely.
Like his brothers Roger and Ron, Dick was a musician and began his musical career at 13, calling square dances for the Sicely Orchestra founded by his aunt Gladis and Uncle Bill.
As a teen he worked summers on the last years of the Montpelier & Wells River Railroad, saving to buy his 1956 Gibson J-45. The first band he started was The Homesteaders. Throughout his musical career, Dick worked with many musicians in various acts and released one full length album, “Sing Your Heart Out Country Boy,” in 1976. He cut two 45s with the Big in Country Band. Dick also backed many artists with his band that would roll through the area, including the Country Music Hall of Fame’s Carl Smith.
In the early 1960s Dick worked as a DJ at WSKI hosting his show, The Classic Country Jamboree. He parlayed his position at the radio station to become a concert promoter and was the emcee at many shows, including Bill Monroe at the Barre Auditorium in 1963 and multiple years at the Stark Fiddlers Contest in Stark, N.H. As a promoter he hosted many acts at the Barre Auditorium and his popular music club, the “Country Cuzzin,” including Kitty Wells, Ernest Tubb, Farron Young, Red Sovine, Connie Smith, Jim and Jesse, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, among many others.
Dick received the Leahy Award for his contribution to country music.
Dick spent 53 years at Cabot Creamery working his way from the cheddar room, delivery driver and warehouse manager to senior manager of national industry sales. He traveled the U.S. to natural food shows making many friends and customers along the way. Dick made many contributions to the creamery, including organizing dairy festivals in town and he started a gift basket program to support employees during the holiday season or in times of need. Needless to say, Dick was a longtime fixture at the creamery, cherished by his colleagues.
After retiring from Cabot Creamery, Dick continued his radio show, which in its last years was syndicated in conjunction with Cabot to advertise in many stations across the U.S. To sound a bit more country he took the radio name of Dick Roy. He fully retired from the radio in 2018, a passion that spanned decades.
On Oct. 31, 1960, Dick married the love of his life, Sandra (Sandy) Foster, and had three sons, Michael, Richard A. and Ronald. They built a house and raised their kids in Cabot and took part in the community. Dick and Sandy spent time bowling and playing cards with friends and dancing at the Barre Moose Club. Dick was a devoted and generous husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly by all that knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Sicely of Cabot; three sons, Michael (Mike) Sicely of Cabot, Richard (Rich) A. Sicely and wife, Michelle (Mikey) of St. Albans and Ronald (Ron) Sicely and wife, Tammy of Alton Bay, N.H.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the Cabot Recreational field at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
