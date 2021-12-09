Richard M. Brace Jr., 60, of Jeffersonville and North Hyde Park, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his hotel surrounded by loved ones. He was born June 27, 1961, in Middlebury, the son of Richard M. Brace Sr. and Sandy Brace.
Richard spent the first part of his life in Addison County working on dairy farms and later moved to Lamoille County where he and Juanita Larose became friends and business partners and ran the Deer Run Motor Inn together.
Rich was a kind and caring person with a heart of gold. He always tried to help anyone he could. He was a great son, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed antiques, his cars and loved his flower gardens, especially stargazer lilies.
He was predeceased by his father, Richard Brace Sr.; his two sisters; and his wife, Juanita Larose Brace. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Brace of Panton; brother, Mark K. Brace of Panton; his sister, Pauline and brother-in-law, Norman Dunham of Vergennes; nephew, Chris Perkins of Burlington; nieces, Tammy Perkins Shaw of Witherbee, N.Y., and Angel Dunham of Crown Point, N.Y.; longtime friend, Lisa Wildes; and his beloved dog, Bo.
At his request there will be no service, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
