Richard L. Smith, 81, of Walden, died Feb. 27, 2021, at St. Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Johnsbury after a long battle with diabetes.
Richard was born in Jeffersonville on July 9, 1939, to Carroll R. and Mary C. Smith. In 1944 they moved to Greensboro Bend where they farmed. Richard spent most of his life either farming or driving trucks.
Richard is survived by two children, Michael L. Smith and his life partner, Sandra Neuman, of Lyndonville, and Connie Hope and her husband, Elihu Goodell, of Hyde Park; his sister, Bonnie and her husband, Gary Langdell, of Wolcott; as well as five grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Gail, and grandson, Jason Goodell.
Grandchildren and great grandchildren were always the light of his life. Richard is also survived by two very close friends, Frank and Elsie Patoine of Walden, with whom many hours were spent playing Cribbage, Thirty-One and just visiting.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.