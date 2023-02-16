Richard J. Sullivan Sr.

Richard James “Dick” Sullivan, 95, formerly of East Hardwick, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at the Greensboro Nursing Home where he had made his home for several years.
He was born Jan. 15, 1928, in Hardwick, the last of six children born to the late Michael J. and Helen (Lewis) Sullivan. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1946.
On Nov. 11, 1950, he married Ann Montgomery at St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick.
Dick entered the Army National Guard of Vermont in 1950. He served his country stateside for more than 30 years. He was an auditor for the National Guard, United States Property and Fiscal office at Camp Johnson. Captain Sullivan was honorably discharged on Jan. 14, 1987. During his military career, Dick and his family lived in Burlington. Following his retirement, he and his family returned to the Hardwick area, where he remained until his health failed.
He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Greensboro Bend and the American Legion Post # 7 in Hardwick. Dick loved sugaring and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and antiques.
Survivors include three children, Maureen Sullivan and her husband, Kevin Blake of Coventry, Patricia Sullivan and her husband, Bruce Brink of Danville, and Richard J. “Rick” Sullivan II and his wife, Dawn of East Hardwick; two grandchildren. Emily Therrien and her partner, Josh Kuckens of Hardwick, and Alan Therrien and his wife, Carly of Huntington; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Ann M. Sullivan in 2020; five siblings, William Sullivan, Marguerite Sullivan, Loretta Sullivan and twin sisters, Mary Renaud and Madelyn Batchelder.
All services will be held in the spring at the convenience of his family. A burial will follow in the Sanborn Cemetery in East Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
