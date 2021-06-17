Graveside services for Richard J. Deziel, of Hyde Park, who died March 18, 2021, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, 2021, in the Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.