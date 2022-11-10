Richard J. Courchaine

Richard Joseph Courchaine, 84, of Elmore, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Richard was born on Dec. 7, 1937, in Elmore to Albert and Lillian (Lee) Courchaine.
Richard was raised on the family farm in Elmore. He graduated from Peoples Academy in 1956. After serving in the U.S. Army, he returned home and married Lorraine Campbell in 1966. In that same year he began his career at IBM where he worked for 28 years before retiring.
Richard enjoyed hunting, driving out West and going to casinos with his wife.
His survivors include his children, Robin VanCor of Elmore, and her husband, Lawrence and children, Morgan, Hallie and Jesse, and Stefanie Nadeau of Sheffield, and her husband, Rick and son, Colby Costello; his sister, Mary Dawson, and her husband, Lawrence; and brother, Michael Courchaine.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his wife, Lorraine, who died in June 2014; and his siblings, Edward, Francis, Theodore, Marceil, Phillip, David, Donald, Alberta, Veronica, Cecilia, Elizabeth and Francese.
Per Richard’s request, services will be private and at the connivence of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.