Richard Henry Remick, 82, died after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Born in 1939 in Concord, he was the first of seven children and had fond memories of his early years on the family farm in lower Waterford.
When he was 6, the family moved to Burlington. After graduating from Burlington High School, he spent four years in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in northern England and formed life-long friendships. He worked for many years at Maynard Auto Supply in Burlington and Essex Junction.
In 1967 he married Sarah Shepard of Hartland and lived with her and their two children in South Hero. He later married Nancy Benner, who died in 2014.
In 2016 he moved to Hardwick to be closer to his son Eric and his family. Richard was an avid reader and gardener who enjoyed keeping the home fires burning. He was a doting father and grandfather.
In his younger years, he enjoyed camping with his family and serving as a youth group advisor. A life-long member of the United Church of Christ, he was active in church choirs at the First Congregational Church of Burlington and later at the United Church of Greensboro.
Never one to complain, he was full of compliments and good humor, particularly in his later years.
He is survived by his six siblings, Margaret Ryan of Burlington, Lyle Remick of St. Albans, Carol Schoonmaker of Georgia, Harold Arther and Charlene Remick of Shoreham, Louise and Dana Brewster of Essex Junction, and Hilah Clarke of Essex Junction; his son, Eric Remick and his spouse, Sarah Morgan of Hardwick, and their children, Adrienne and Maya; his daughter, Mary Ellen Remick and her spouse, Heidi Remick, and their children, Henry and Owen; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private memorial gathering of family and close friends is planned for mid-April. Arrangements are in care of des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
Donations in Richard’s memory can be made to Hardwick Rescue, PO Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
