Richard (Dick) Abare, 102, died on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at the Greensboro Nursing Home in Greensboro.
Born in Waterbury on Jan. 5, 1920, he was the son of the late Fred C. and Elizabeth (Duprey) Abare.
Richard was a graduate of Waterbury High School. He then served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II. Following the war, he continued his education and graduated from Champlain Business College.
He married Shirley Stoddard on Aug. 1, 1946, and had three children, Cindy Abare Harrison of Delano, Fla., Rick Abare of Lake Alfred, Fla., and Ron Abare of Daytona, Fla.
Shirley predeceased him on Aug. 1, 1962. Richard was also predeceased by his second and third wives, Barbara Gilbert Abare and Shirlene Reardon Abare. He was also predeceased by 10 siblings, Ruby Dalley, Jerome Abare, Fredrick Abare, Clara Pratt, Pauline Abare, Omeline Morin, Connie Hough, Dorothy Green, Robert Abare and Grace Lee.
Richard is survived by his three children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; as well as his sister, Marie Carri of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Richard will be held in the spring in Morristown, date to be determined. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Essex Junction.
Arrangements are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Condolences and memories may be conveyed to Richard’s family at dgfunerals.com.
