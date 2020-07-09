Richard Albert Parker Jr., 76, of Eden Mills died Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
He was born in Newport Oct. 17, 1943, son of Richard and Nancy Parker.
Rick attended Johnson High School, excelling in sports and lettering in baseball, basketball and soccer. After graduating, he attended Vermont Technical College, earning an associate’s degree in agriculture.
He enlisted in the Army and served in Germany for several years before returning to Vermont and working at the Vermont Asbestos Group. Rick finished his career in Morrisville at Vermont Precision Woodworks.
In retirement, he enjoyed reading, watching baseball, dining out and spending time with family.
His wife, Mary Ann, died earlier, as did his parents.
Survivors include his siblings, Stephen Parker and wife Claire of Olympia, Wash., Christopher Parker and wife Etta of Johnson, and Kevin Parker and wife Dana of Denver; his children, Karen Emerson of St. Albans, Dan Parker of Amherst, Mass., and Eric Parker of Colchester; and grandchildren Kaitlin and Kelly Emerson.
A service has been postponed because of COVID-19. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory would be appreciated to a local food bank.
