Richard A. McArthur, 92, of Wolcott, died peacefully on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.
His family knows that he is happy to be joining his late wife, Marilyn. They were together for over 60 years and married for 55 of them.
He was born in Hardwick on July 27, 1930, a son of Augustus and Ruth (Farr) McArthur. Richard was the only son of four children.
Richard had four children from a previous marriage. He later married Marilyn (Stearns) Billings in June 1964. Richard joined Marilyn and her five children in East Elmore, and they later relocated to Wolcott, which became their home and where they made their life together.
Richard logged with horses along with his father for many years. He worked construction repairing heavy equipment and operating them as well. He was a hard worker and worked many long hours.
He opened his own welding and repair business in 1970. After retirement he remained very active and enjoyed working on different projects. A big part of his life was participating in horse pulls. He did this to support both his and his father’s love of horses. He loved reminiscing of the old days, and his family enjoyed listening to his stories.
Richard is survived by his sister, Roberta Decker of New York; his children, Charles and Polly McArthur of Morristown, Earl McArthur of Morristown, Gaylon and Florence McArthur of Garfield, and Debbie Jones of Morristown; his stepchildren, Paula (Billings) Williams of Wolcott, Carol (Billings) and Steve McGranaghan of Orange, James Billings and his partner, Sue of Grantham, N.H., Kurt and Karen Billings of Wolcott, and Roland and Carmen Billings of Morristown; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Richard was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn (Stearns) McArthur; and his two sisters, Adeline Magoon and Rachel Martin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Taylor Cemetery, Gulf Road, Wolcott. Lunch will be served immediately following the service at the Masonic Lodge in Morristown. Services are with des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
