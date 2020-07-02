Richard A. Fogel, of East Hardwick, died June 27, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 14, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio, the second son of Louis and Clara Fogel. In 1960, he married Jeanne Grimm and together they raised two sons, Richard and Matthew.
They moved from Cleveland to Clearwater, Fla., where Dick ran his own business, Red Bird Cabinetry. He was an accomplished woodworker and finish carpenter, making many beautiful pieces of furniture.
In 1990, the family moved to Vermont where they had enjoyed visiting for many years before. They settled in East Hardwick at “beau meade.” Dick loved boating and skiing, which he did well into his 70s. He played the organ and accordion and enjoyed spending time with friends and family, telling many stories.
He was an active member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation in Hardwick, sharing his faith with others in the community. Dick was loved by all. He was truly a kind and gentle man, loving husband and father.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne and his two sons, Richard Fogel of Florida, and Matthew Fogel and wife Melissa of Stowe; four granddaughters, Samantha, Mallory, Bridgette and Brianna; and a brother Robert Fogel of Arizona.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
