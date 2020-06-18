The Rev. John Nutting, 88, died at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born in Duluth, Minn., Jan. 27, 1932, the eldest son of Dr. Roland Edward and Lottie (Neal) Nutting. He graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1949, and earned a bachelor of arts in 1953 from Carleton College in Northfield, Minn., and a bachelor of divinity that same year Yale Divinity School.
John was a summer pastor in West Dover in 1954.
He was ordained as a Congregational minister at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Duluth in July 1956.
On Aug. 17, 1958, he married Ramona Russell in Stowe.
John was the pastor for the Hyde Park and North Hyde Park churches from 1956 through 1966. He was also the part-time consultant in evangelism for the Vermont Conference, United Church of Christ, from 1964 through 1966. In 1966 John became the minister of mission-associate minister of the Vermont Conference, a position he held until his retirement in 1996.
John was also executive secretary of the Vermont Ecumenical Council and Bible Society from 1981 through 1996.
John served many nonprofit organizations: Vermont Low Income Advocacy Council, Vermont Assistance, Vermont Samaritans, Vermont Center for Independent Living, Vermont Housing Conservation Trust, Central Vermont Community Action, leadership with the Department of Mission Churchman’s Fellowship, Bethany Birches, Camp About Face and Camp Wihakowi.
John’s outreach extended beyond Vermont with partnerships with churches in Zambia, Nicaragua, El Salvador, and peacemaking efforts in Bosnia.
John was committed to working alongside the Abenaki of Vermont and their cousins the Cree and Innu of the Great Whale, and as an advocate for the Lakes Band of the Abenaki people of the Northeast.
John also wrote a weekly column for the Stowe Reporter called “Soundings from Shutesville” and wrote and published a book on the history of the United Church of Christ in Vermont titled “Becoming the United Church of Christ in Vermont 1795-1995.”
Music was another way for him to express himself about the gospel as a missionary of sorts, using what he called “Congregational evangelism.” He took his guitar house-to-house to church prayer meetings in locations throughout Hyde Park: Battle Row, Blood Alley (which he re-named Clover Lane) Ferry Street, Garfield, Centerville as well as a multitude of locations throughout the state. John even recorded an album, “Songs of Lamoille County.”
John and friends also organized and put on several “Old-Timers” nights, inviting any and all who could play an instrument and sing to the North Hyde Park Grange Hall to sing, play, tell stories, recite poems and have a good time. These events meant a lot to John and he thoroughly enjoyed seeing everyone there and taking part in them.
Upon retirement, John and Ramona traveled extensively — the Colorado Rockies, Grand Tetons, Banff, Florida, Germany and Italy.
John enjoyed canoeing on the lakes and rivers of Vermont and elsewhere, and in later years rowed his cedar Adirondack Guide Boat on those same waterways, reflecting on life and listening for the loon.
John loved to downhill ski, hitting the slopes throughout Vermont and elsewhere in New England, Colorado and Utah, skiing for over 50 years. During his later years of skiing at Mount Mansfield, he would join a group of other early risers and get in a few runs before the slopes got too crowded. They call themselves “The Dawn Patrol.”
John taught himself to paint using watercolors. His subjects were people’s houses, barns and sugarhouses, and landscapes. He became fascinated with the art of the Northwest Inuit-style painting symbols of the whale, turtle and raven. He had those images printed on T-shirts, sweatshirts and note cards, and had a raven symbol on his “Dawn Patrol” ski helmet.
For 11 years of their retirement, John and Ramona split their winters and summers between Florida and Vermont, enjoying the company of friends and relatives in both locations. During the summer, John would be a minister to the Belvidere church. His love of music led to many a “Bluegrass Sunday” where people brought instruments to play and sing bluegrass or gospel for as long as everybody felt like staying. One person who attended said, “We never knew if church was going to be an hour or two and a half hours. It all depended on whether anyone really had any other place to go or not. If the congregation felt like staying, we all stayed and listened, and no one minded.”
John had a naturally curious mind: he was never afraid to ask people questions and loved to listen to people’s stories. John would also try to see issues from the opposing point of view so he could better understand the issue and the person. He treated all those who he encountered with the same level of respect, regardless of their station in life; he had a special affection for those who worked hard just to provide for their families — no dreams of glory or recognition, just provide. He held farmers in high esteem.
John always wanted to know what was going on in his children’s lives and later his grandchildren’s lives, and was proud of what they all accomplished.
John loved Vermont, and truly adored the people and places of Lamoille County. To him, this was the greatest place on earth, made so by those who live there. During his 50-plus years of living in and visiting Lamoille County, he performed countless weddings, baptisms, funerals and committal services. For some families, he performed three generations of weddings. Many people would delay an event until he came north from Florida and could officiate.
Many people have said how much he touched their lives and what he meant to them, and he wanted them to know how fortunate and blessed he was to have met them.
His wife, Ramona, died in 2018. His parents and his brother Tom also died earlier.
Survivors include his eldest daughter Vicki and her husband Ron Gibson and daughter Apryl of Alexandria, Va.; son Stephen and his wife Jane and their children Ethan, Sierra and Travis of Elmore; and his youngest daughter Emily and her husband Mark Horn and children Carly and Matthew of Paonia, Colo.
There will be no calling hours. A private family graveside service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers donations, in John’s name can be made to the Lamoille Community Food Share, 197 Harrel St., Morrisville, VT 05661. Cards and notes of remembrance can be sent to the family in care of Stephen Nutting, 1836 Hardwood Flats Road, Wolcott, VT 05680.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. To offer online condolences: faithfh.net.