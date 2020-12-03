The Rev. Arnold Marshall Brown, of Craftsbury Common, died Nov. 23, 2020. He was 93.
Arnold was born on Nov. 28, 1926, in Lowell, Mass., the youngest child of Lalia Ferguson Brown and George Harold Brown. He graduated from Howe High School in Billerica, Mass., and then from Tufts University with an undergraduate degree in history and a master’s in theology.
He met his future wife, Judith Marshall, in the first grade. They married in 1950 after his World War II experience in the Navy. Together, Arnold and Judith went to the Rosebud Larger Parish in South Dakota to minister to many congregations, and where their two daughters, Belinda and Gretchen were born, and lifelong friendships were forged.
They adopted their Native American son, Timothy, before their move to Craftsbury Common in 1961. Soon after arriving in Craftsbury, son Christopher joined their family. Born in South Korea, he was the first international adoption by the Vemront Children’s Aid Society. Arnold served the Church on the Common for 25 years (1961-1986), making the parsonage home. Following his retirement, Arnold was honored to be named pastor emeritus of the United Church of Craftsbury.
Some people have described Arnold as a true visionary, bringing to life such events as the flowering of the Easter cross, the Craftsbury old-time fiddlers and banjo contests, the Christmas Eve midnight service, the annual summer birthday supper, annual midnight ringing of the church bells on New Year’s Eve for 50 years, and the founding of Browns’ Beautiful Blueberries.
He will also be remembered for youth group sledding parties on the Post Road, using his garden hose to make a skating rink on the Common, ice cream socials, hosting a chapter of Operation Friendship, caroling around the Common on Christmas morning, digging wild leeks, skiing down the Toll Road on Mount Mansfield after Easter sunrise services and returning home in time to lead the morning service at the Church on the Common, and annual morning services on his favorite holiday, Thanksgiving.
Arnold volunteered under the Marshall Plan to help in rebuilding post World War II England. He marched in Washington, D.C., for civil rights and protested against the Vietnam War. Other than his salary, he refused payment for all ministerial services performed.
He picked apples and tomatoes by the hundreds of pounds in Quebec each year and found such pleasure in distributing them to community friends and neighbors. His greatest joy was the gift of giving.
Arnold enjoyed his other careers: teaching comparative religion at Sterling School, and as a U.S. immigration inspector on the Canadian border, in Ireland, Kenya and Montreal. He, with his family, also served for a year, as part of a pastoral exchange, in Preston, England. He, most of all, cherished relationships with friends made in Massachusetts, Prince Edward Island, South Dakota, Vermont, England, Ireland, Kenya and on his blueberry porch on Coburn Hill in Craftsbury.
Arnold is predeceased by his wife, Judith Marshall Brown; his sons, Timothy Marshall Brown and Christopher Marshall Brown; and siblings, Mildred, Harold, Thelma, Raymond and Leonard.
His family extends its deepest thanks to the many caregivers, who over the years provided both outstanding care and deep commitment to his well-being.
Arnold leaves his daughters, Belinda Brown (Phillip Lovely) of Craftsbury, and Gretchen Brown-Boudreau (Peter Boudreau) of Portland, Ore.; many beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and his special lady friend, Augusta W. Bartlett of Marlboro.
His final gift is that of donating his body to the University of Vermont Medical School.
Should friends desire to donate in his memory, Arnold would appreciate any gift to the Marshall Brown Scholarship Fund, c/o Craftsbury Academy, 1422 North Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury Common, VT 05827, or to the United Church of Craftsbury, PO Box 45, Craftsbury Common, VT 05827.
Please note that the COVID-19 pandemic prevents our safe gathering to honor Rev. Brown at this time. Should circumstances allow, there may be a memorial service during the 2021 blueberry season.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Craftsbury Common.
