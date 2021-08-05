A graveside service for Rev. Arnold Marshall Brown, who died on Nov. 23, 2020, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday Aug. 13, 2021, at the Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury with the Rev. Kim LaRose officiating.
Navy honors will be presented.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home.
