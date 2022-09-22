René James Binginot, 96, was reunited with his beloved wife Bernice on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at The Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, where he has lived since 2014.
Born in Mulhouse, Alsace, France on Aug. 6, 1926, René was the son of Eugene and Maria Binginot. His family came to the United States in 1929 and settled in Brooklyn.
René served in the U.S. Army in World War II on the front lines in Germany and France. As he could speak German and Alsatian he was frequently used as an interpreter. After returning from service, he was accepted into the New York Police Department Mounted Horseback Division as a mounted policeman.
René married Bernice Mayer on Feb. 6, 1955, in Bayside, N.Y. After honeymooning and skiing in Stowe with Bernice and then visiting many times with his children, he found his paradise. Upon retirement from the New York Police Department after 20 years of service, he moved his family from Long Island to Stowe.
René and Bernice were married for 66 years before Bernice died on Jan. 14, 2022. Together they loved skiing, motorcycling, horseback riding, the outdoors and nature, and traveling. Bernice and René were crowned king and queen of the Stowe Winter Carnival in honor of their service to the Stowe community in 1987. There was also always plenty of family time spent with their children and grandsons.
René was a member of the Blue Knights International Motorcycle Group, a law enforcement motorcycle group), the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association and the Stowe Rotary Club. He was on the National Ski Patrol and taught in the Stowe schools ski program for a number of years.
René was an integral part of the creation and referred to as the “Godfather” of Stowe Youth Hockey. He also owned and operated Alsace Roofing and Vermont Motorcycle Tours, working closely with his son James for many years. He was a master of the barbecue and enjoyed entertaining family and friends.
Accompanied by his daughter Michèle, René was honored to take part in Leatherstocking Honor Flight to the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2015, with fellow veterans. There he met and shook hands with Sen. Robert Dole who was a strong advocate for veterans.
René is survived by his children, Michèle (Ned) Hochmuth of Middleboro, Mass., James (Chantal) Binginot of Morrisville, and his foster son, Warren (Sheila) White of Springfield; his three grandsons, whom he adored and taught how to ski, motorcycle, ride horses and arm wrestle, Jason (Rachel) Hochmuth of Halifax, Mass., Matthew Binginot of Burlington, and Jeffrey (Paige) Hochmuth of North Waterboro, Maine. He also leaves behind his beloved great granddaughters, Rowyn, Ruby and Adelaide.
The Binginot family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Vermont Veterans Home, especially the staff on Brandon Boulevard and Asa Morin, for the extraordinary care of Rene received the many years he lived there.
Thank you also to Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association who came to René’s assistance after his stroke left him in a wheelchair. They came to his home in Stowe and built a ramp, installed a stair chair lift, and made the house handicap accessible. They enabled him to remain at home for a few years before it became necessary to go to the veterans home.
A military honor graveside service will take place on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
In remembrance of René’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Friends of Stowe Jackson Arena, P.O. Box 1424, Stowe VT 05672.
