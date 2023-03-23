With her favorite music playing and holding the hands of her sister, Rebecca “Becky” (Westover) Champney-Merchant, died on the evening of Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
Becky was the oldest five daughters born to the late Carlton and Corrine (Tatro) Westover. She spent her life enjoying caring for her younger sisters, nephews and most enjoyably her great-nieces and great-nephews.
She graduated from Lamoille Union High School in 1971 and started her career in the medical field. She worked at numerous hospitals and nursing homes in Vermont, New Hampshire and Florida. She returned to small town life when she retired in Hardwick.
She is survived by her sister, Prudence Daniels-Aldrich; brother-in-law, John Allen; nephews, Brian, James, Shawn, Alex, Howard Jr. and Joseph; five great-nephews; three great nieces; and many cousins, including her beloved Janice Lafountain, Sherry Eldred McClellan and Judy Morse.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; sisters, Lisa Westover and Katherine Westover Allen; and brother-in-law, Howard Daniels Sr.
Becky requested there were to be no calling hours. A combined celebration of life for Becky and Kathy will take place in June.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite no-kill shelter.
