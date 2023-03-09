Rebecca Hess

Rebecca Ann Hess, 83, died peacefully at Copley Hospital on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with her children at her side.

Rebecca was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Morrisville to Raymond and Annie (Gray) Cleveland. She spent her childhood and entire life in the Morrisville area.

