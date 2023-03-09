Rebecca Hess

Rebecca Ann Hess, 83, died peacefully at Copley Hospital on Saturday, March 4, 2023, with her children at her side.
Rebecca was born on Jan. 16, 1940, in Morrisville to Raymond and Annie (Gray) Cleveland. She spent her childhood and entire life in the Morrisville area.
She married Charles Hess on July 24, 1956, in Puffer United Methodist Church. Rebecca and Charles owned and operated Hess’ Used Cars in Morrisville for over 40 years with their family. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. She faithfully attended church service at Puffer United Methodist Church in Morrisville and later became a member of the Elmore United Methodist Church. Rebecca was a lifetime member of the Hyde Park VFW Post #7779 Ladies Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #33 in Morrisville.
She was a lover of books, music, NASCAR and spending time at the lake with her family. She enjoyed music and singing whether it was hymns at church, children’s songs or country music around the campfire with her family.
She is survived by her six children: Louise and husband, David Allen, Charles Hess Jr. and Glendeen Parizo, Darlene and husband, James Pilbin, Jeffrey Hess, Linda and husband, Joseph Charette and Veronica Trombly.
She is also survived by four siblings and their spouses: Rose and Steve Gray, Raymond and Rose Cleveland, Beverly Madden, Roland and Barbra Cleveland, Joyce Cleveland and Ann Hess. Rebecca is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Rebecca Mandigo, Davida DeLena, Jessica Brault, Jason, Alex and Bradley Allen, Crystal, Chad and Kyle Hess, Amanda Wells, Melinda Marshall, Ernest and Raymond Lockamy, Trevor, Cole, Brett, Sabrina, Xavier and Alexus Hess, Linda Smith, Ben, Justin, Katie Charette, Julia, Jared and Kayla Trombley; and her great grandchildren, Daryon, Zayda, Enzo, Nico, Noah, Ezra, Hannah, Wesley, Kathrine, Ruby, Oliver, Braydon, Aizlyn, Finley, Zia, Rylan, Owen, Kyleigh, Reigha, Zion, Zakiyah, Alanna, Damien, Matt, Thomas, Lily, Hannah, Madison, Olivia, Bryan, Shelby, Masson, Charlie, Harper, Maverick, Blair, Savana, Layla, Brianna, Elizabeth, Kasey, Carter, Brandon, Cameron, Jayce, Annabella, Quint, Scout and Daniel. Rebecca’s memory also lives on in her great-great grandchildren, Jaxon, Lilliana, Xander, Elizabeth, Adeline, Madilynn and Sophia.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Hess Sr.; parents, Raymond and Annie Cleveland; in-laws, James and Florence Hess; children, Raymond James Hess and Valerie Lynn Hess; granddaughter, Tiffany Gordon; great-great grandson, Nicholas Fortier; daughter-in-law, Helen Hess; and siblings and spouses, Reginald Cleveland, Shirley and Cassus Trenary, Ashley Madden, James Hess, Ethel and Winfield Dalley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at United Community Church, 85 Upper Main St., Morrisville. Visiting hours will be held from 3-6 p.m. on March 11, 2023, at the United Community Church in Morrisville.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Rebecca’s memory may do so to Breakfast on Us, c/o United Community Church, P.O. Box 475, Morrisville, VT 05661, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories of Rebecca may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com.
