Rebecca Gail Duffy, 79, of Johnson, and formerly of Waterville, and Cottonwood, Ariz., died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Becky was born on July 21, 1942, in Montpelier, the daughter of Raymond and Ethel (Locke) Coburn. She lived in Waterville for most of her life and attended Cambridge High School. On March 21, 1959, she married Roger Duffy of Waterville.
Becky attended Waterville Union Church for many years and was a member of the Waterville Ladies Aid. She was also an integral part of the traditional deer hunters’ supper for many years. She enjoyed numerous card parties with friends at the Waterville Town Hall or playing cards with family and friends throughout town. She worked at various jobs over the years but was especially proud when she was sworn in as Waterville postmaster. She retained that position until her retirement.
Being outdoors in nature was a necessity for Becky. She enjoyed walking in her neighborhood, had a great love for swimming and hiking on trails all over the U.S. Throughout her lifetime she was able to hike in many national parks, including Grand Canyon, Zion, Yosemite, Bryce Canyon and Haleakala National Park on Maui.
She and Roger also sailed to Butchart Gardens in Vancouver, British Columbia, to walk the many acres of beautiful floral displays. They enjoyed visiting the tulip and daffodil fields in Skagit Valley, Wash., and were in awe of the beauty of the many colorful rows of flowers.
Becky had a passion for growing flowers. No matter where she lived, she had a variety of beautiful blossoms that brought her deep joy. Numerous songbirds also appreciated her flowers and Becky was delighted to see them, especially cardinals. She also loved raising vegetables and would preserve an endless amount of delicious food for her family at the end of the season. Baking was another of her great affections, and she made delicious breads, pies, cookies and doughnuts, which everyone truly enjoyed.
Becky loved to sing and dance and had a love for country music. You would often find her listening to Patsy Cline or singing some of her old-time favorites. Becky and Roger traveled to Branson, Mo., The Grand Ole Opry and the General Jackson Showboat in Nashville, either together or with friends many times over the years. Many Friday and Saturday nights were spent with friends or family gathered around the television sharing their love of country music.
Becky loved her countless friends and touched multiple hearts over the years. She had an amazing ability to spark up a conversation with someone wherever she was and often made lifelong friends this way. She remained in contact with many of them after relocating back to Vermont in the spring of 2020.
Becky deeply loved and treasured spending time with her children, often traveling to different parts of the country to see them. She was a devoted mother and was always interested in her children’s lives and how she could support them.
She also loved and cherished spending time with her grandchildren and never missed a birthday celebration or holiday gathering with them. Later in life, she especially looked forward to weekend visits from her great-granddaughter, Aria, and often enjoyed reading a favorite book with her perched upon her lap. She was also anticipating the birth of Gordon and Michelle’s baby in September, her second great-granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her precious, eldest son, Randy Earl Duffy; her parents, Raymond and Ethel Coburn; brother and sister-in-law, Larry Coburn and wife, Sandra; and brother-in-law, Hector Bushey.
Becky is survived by her devoted husband of 62 years, Roger Duffy of Johnson; her children, Resa Williamson and husband, Dennis of Underhill; Roger Kevin Duffy of Cottonwood, Ariz.; Rhonda Lopez and husband, Luis of Federal Way, Wash.; and Robyn Duffy and husband, Chad Mills of Belfast, Maine; two grandchildren, Gordon Williamson and wife, Michelle of Underhill, and Danen Williamson and daughter, Aria of Williston; step-grandchildren, Travis Williamson and children Hayden and Vivian of Eagle River, Alaska, Shiloh Labrecque and husband, Tim, and children, Keisha, Bryanna and Carly of Manchester, N.H.; siblings, Judy Bushey of Cambridge, Robert Coburn and wife, Mary of Jericho, Cheryl Fuller of Johnson, and brother-in-law Ralph Fuller of Waterville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Becky also loved and leaves behind her grand-dogs, Rhonda and Luis’ dogs, Lucy, Sofia and Cashy, and Robyn and Chad’s dog, Ruby.
Becky was surrounded by many loving caregivers that we are all extremely grateful for. We are also grateful for the wonderful staff at Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice.
We ask that you please laugh, kiss, hug and share more precious memories with your loved ones in honor of our dearly beloved.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org/northern-newengland.
A graveside service will be held for immediate family at the family’s discretion. A celebration of Becky’s life will be held at a later date and time. Visit awrfh.com for future announcements and to share your memories.
