Raymond Tascarella, 72, of Morristown, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 23, after a long battle with cancer.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Deidre, of 34 years; his son, Lee (42) and Andrew (25); three grandchildren, Jonathan (24), Mitch (18) and Harley (17); brother, Bill; sisters, Cathy, Karen, Mary and Ann; along with 22 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Salvatore Tascarella; and two brothers, Peter and David Tascarella.
Raymond was born June 6, 1949, in Oceanside, N.Y., and spent his youth in Massapequa, N.Y. At the age of 14, he and his family relocated to Dresher, Pa.
Raymond served in the U.S. Navy for 35-plus years and specialized in repairing equipment and vacuum systems in the machines. There was nothing he couldn’t repair either in the home or for a neighbor. He was always willing to help anyone in need without hesitation.
He later moved to his dream house in Morrisville in May 2000, and he loved the beautiful mountains of Vermont. Ray proudly spent the last 16 years working at Cabot Creamery until his retirement.
Ray loved everyone and made a lasting impression on everyone he met.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VFW Post 9653, Morrisville VT 05661, or the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
A service celebrating Raymond’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the United Community Church of Morrisville at 2 p.m.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
