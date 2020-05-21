Raymond R. Belanger

Raymond Rosaire Belanger, 84, of Morrisville and Haines City, Fla., died May 13, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
He was born in Barre Jan. 7, 1936, son of Wilfred and Gemma (Gingras) Belanger.
Raymond graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville in 1954 and then served in the U.S. Army.
Raymond went into the construction field after the Army, worked on building Interstate 89 in the 1960s, and started his own company, Lamoille Construction, in 1977. He retired in 2002.
He spent part of his childhood living on a farm and had a penchant for growing things, including Christmas trees. In addition, he grew blueberries and raspberries and for many years he had a boat and enjoyed spending time on Lake Memphremagog.
He was a member of the Vermont Christmas Tree Association, the Knights of Columbus and the VFW Auxiliary. His hobbies were golf, landscape gardening and travel. He traveled to Mexico, Colombia, and in 2018 went to Rio De Janeiro.
Survivors include his children, Chris Belanger and wife Terri of Williston, Rosemarie Kenny and husband John of Maryland, Raymond Belanger and wife Michelle of Morrisville, and Monique Belanger of Arizona; his grandchildren, Brian Belanger, Nate Belanger, Heidi Man and Jessica Gamble; his great-grandchildren, Sage and Ember Goodell; his sister, Doris Towle and husband Wayne of Lititz, Pa.; friend Violet Nicholson; aunt and uncle Laurence and Jackie Gingras; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A son, David, died earlier, as did his parents and a sister, Jeannine McPherson.
For family and friends, there will be a public drive-through procession at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville on Friday, May 22, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Please enter through the lower entrance to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Raymond’s memory to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.